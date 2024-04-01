transcosmos receives approval by METI to renew its DX Certified Business Operator certification

The DX Certification System is Japan's initiative to certify companies that are recognized as DX Ready to drive DX initiatives in accordance with the Digital Governance Code set by METI based on the Act on Facilitation of Information Processing. Post this

transcosmos first certified as a DX certified business operator under the DX Certification System in April 2022. The company successfully renewed its certification in April 2024.

transcosmos DX Initiatives

transcosmos will achieve high growth and profitability as a DX company that solves our clients' challenges with high value-added solutions by combining professional people and the latest technologies.

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/ir/library/pdf/2023/inte20230929.pdf

transcosmos DX services (no translation available)

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/dec/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

