transcosmos receives Certificate of Support for OECMs issued by the Ministry of the Environment

transcosmos and the transcosmos foundation have been actively engaging in environmental conservation activities through providing funding for biodiversity research activities in Minna no Mori—Forest for Everyone— (*1), a forest in Oita Prefecture owned by TAJIMA FOREST, as well as providing assistance in deciding course of action, checking on progress, etc. Working on conservation of the natural environment and protection of biodiversity through these activities, transcosmos and the Group will contribute to achieving a nature positive world.

Through its business activities, the transcosmos Group will continue to serve the world in co-creating a sustainable society in partnership with all stakeholders. transcosmos is committed to keep growing as a well-being partner for clients and all local governments.

Part of Minna no Mori—Forest for Everyone, owned and managed by TAJIMA FOREST—is certified and registered as a Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site by the Ministry of the Environment. transcosmos is supporting TAJIMA FOREST in promoting biodiversity conservation in the site.

[About the Certificate of Support for OECMs (Other Effective area based Conservation Measures)]

The Certificate of Support for OECMs is a system through which the Ministry of the Environment issues a certificate for companies and others who have provided assistance that will maintain and enhance the quality of the Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Sites. Recently, companies are facing increasing demand to shift to a nature positive management approach including conservation of natural resources to sustain their business activities. Companies and other organizations that do not own land can also demonstrate the shift to a nature positive management approach by supporting activities to conserve natural sites in their communities as well as those integrated into their value chain. The Certificate for Support for OECMs can be a tool for companies to prove that they are making meaningful support for environmental conservation activities.

Inviting experts, the Ministry of the Environment has been leading discussion for designing the certification system of support for OECMs in the Study Group on Economic Incentives for 30by30 (https://www.env.go.jp/nature/biodiversity/OECM.html) and other meetings, taking into account the potential use for TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) and disclosures as part of IR activities to make the system attractive for the private sector. After conducting a trial certification system in 2024, the Ministry of the Environment will start operating the system in full scale in 2025.

[transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives]

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

