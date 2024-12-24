transcosmos receives COPC Certification in South Korea for 6 years in a row

The certification proves transcosmos's ability to develop talented people equipped with execution ability in the customer services industry to help global companies achieve their goals such as cost optimization, sales expansion and higher service quality. Post this

Since receiving its first COPC certification in South Korea in 2017, transcosmos has been renewing the certification every year. Always enhancing its customer services and operational quality, and delivering a great customer experience, transcosmos continues to demonstrate its exceptional operational ability.

Over the past six years, transcosmos has been actively investing in South Korea, while also focusing on developing quality management specialists in contact center operations in the country. As a result of these initiatives, the number of certified COPC CSP Implementation Leaders—the most prestigious international recognition in the customer service industry—has now reached as many as 55, the highest in South Korea's BPO industry. The certification proves transcosmos's ability to develop talented people equipped with execution ability in the customer services industry to help global companies achieve their goals such as cost optimization, sales expansion and higher service quality.

transcosmos will spare no effort in enhancing the quality of its contact center services even further through relentless investment and people development initiatives, ultimately boosting customer satisfaction.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe.

