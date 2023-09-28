transcosmos receives Excellence in Disability Inclusion Company Award (The Tokyo Metropolitan Governor's Award)

With the aim of creating a workplace where each employee with a diverse background can work actively and demonstrate their full potential, transcosmos will continue to drive its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. Tweet this

All employees, both with and without disabilities, work together and unleash their individual uniqueness and abilities. transcosmos believes that this is the philosophy that a company should uphold, and is promoting the employment of people with disabilities. It also is transcosmos's belief that a company should be a place where people with differing individuality and personalities come together, and that this diversity fosters a superior corporate culture. At transcosmos, people with disabilities including those who have hearing and visual impairment, upper and lower limb disorders, visceral disorders, and psychological disorders continue to demonstrate their abilities at work. As their employer, the company has always been proactive in establishing and implementing systems and programs to assist people with special care needs.

transcosmos key initiatives Taking two assignment approaches in parallel. One is a team-based model, receiving job orders from both internal and external customers as a team, with each individual working on their tasks as a member of the team. The other is a distributed assignment approach, through which an individual is assigned to a department of the company, and works as a member of the department. Roughly 80% of people with disabilities play an active role in profit centers - service-related departments that directly generate sales - making a huge contribution to the company.



With the aim of creating a workplace where each employee with a diverse background can work actively and demonstrate their full potential, transcosmos will continue to drive its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

Award announcement by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (no translation available): https://www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/tosei/hodohappyo/press/2023/09/14/12.html

Initiatives by award winners (no translation available): https://www.hataraku.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/shogai/shien/award/award23.html transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.



About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.