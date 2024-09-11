transcosmos reforms Indonesia management toward reinforcing global business

Naming Motoaki Matsudaira representative of transcosmos Commerce, who currently holds Director position in charge of both the Sales and Digital Marketing departments at transcosmos Indonesia, transcosmos will deepen collaboration between the two companies. Post this

Motoaki Matsudaira joined transcosmos in 2000. In 2022, Motoaki was appointed as Director in charge of Sales and Digital Marketing departments at transcosmos Indonesia. In September 2024, Motoaki became President Director at transcosmos Commerce, concurrently holding his Director position at transcosmos Indonesia. Motoaki started his international career working on sales and business development activities in South Korea in 2008, after having experienced sales, sales planning, business development, and project management roles in the Contact Center and Digital Marketing departments in Japan. Prior to his move to Indonesia, he was in Vietnam, engaging with sales and business development activities in the market. Motoaki is from Kanazawa city, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.

transcosmos Commerce, an e-commerce enabler for the Indonesian market, launched its business in November, 2018. As a sales partner who connects global brands with the Indonesian consumers, transcosmos Commerce helps clients manage their e-commerce services. Acting as an online retailer, transcosmos Commerce offers a distinctive service, managing online flagship stores on behalf of clients. Today, transcosmos Commerce purchases and sells products on Indonesia's 5 leading marketplaces – Shopee, Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Lazada, and BliBli with about 60 members.

In June 2013, transcosmos co-established PT. transcosmos Indonesia (Headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia; CEO President Director: Seisuke Kobayashi) with PT Cyberindo Aditama (Headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia), an IT company under the major Indonesian conglomerate, Salim Group. Located in Jakarta, the company operates within the realms of digital business services and customer experience. With over 5,000 employees spread across three locations in Indonesia—Jakarta, Semarang, and Yogyakarta—transcosmos Indonesia has garnered trust from a diverse clientele spanning multiple industries such as e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, banking, and insurance. transcosmos Indonesia offers a wide range of services including contact center support, digital marketing, e-commerce assistance, data entry, IT support, and more, making it a reliable partner for businesses seeking comprehensive solutions.

Naming Motoaki Matsudaira representative of transcosmos Commerce, who currently holds Director position in charge of both the Sales and Digital Marketing departments at transcosmos Indonesia, transcosmos will deepen collaboration between the two companies. Making the two companies act as one in marketing and customer support services in the customer experience (CX) business as well as in sales support services in the e-commerce domain, transcosmos will strengthen its capabilities for presenting its comprehensive support services to global companies.

With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing, and e-commerce one-stop services. With the aim of assisting many more clients in offering greater CX to their customers, transcosmos will continue to provide a diverse range of services that help not only local companies, but also international businesses entering the local markets, expand sales and optimize costs.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

