transcosmos reforms Vietnam management toward reinforcing global business

transcosmos established transcosmos Vietnam and opened Hanoi Center in March 2014. In October 2015, the company opened Ho Chi Minh Center No.1, followed by Ho Chi Minh Center No.2 in March 2017, and Ho Chi Minh Center No.3 in June 2019. With approximately 2,750 members and 2,600 workstations, transcosmos Vietnam now provides a range of services including contact centers, BPO, digital marketing and engineering services for the Vietnam local market, as well as non-voice customer support, website development and operations services to the Japanese market.

With the new management, transcosmos Vietnam will reinforce its offshore service delivery framework targeting the Japanese market. transcosmos Vietnam has been offering non-voice support services in Japanese since its foundation. Today, the company has as many as 300 Japanese-speaking members serving various clients, with a focus on the manufacturing and telecommunications industries. In 2024, transcosmos will further expand its Vietnamese business, building on its proven operational record in the market.

For the local Vietnamese market, transcosmos Vietnam provides a range of services going beyond traditional contact center services including trust & safety - online content monitoring, screening, etc. - telesales, outbound services, and more. From 2024, transcosmos Vietnam will focus on BI (business intelligence) and tech solutions services such as bot and AI.

With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. With the aim of assisting many more clients in offering greater CX to their customers, transcosmos will continue to provide a diverse range of services that help not only local companies, but also international businesses entering the local markets, expand sales and optimize costs.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

