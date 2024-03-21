transcosmos registered as a Sapporo SDGs-driven Business

As a business with its footprint in Sapporo city, transcosmos supports the city's concepts - a sustainable society where diverse people can play an active role - and registered to the program. Post this

In Sapporo city, transcosmos has been creating many jobs at its operations centers with a network of over 4,000 workstations, delivering a range of services including contact centers, business process outsourcing (BPO), and direct marketing. In addition, the company has been running SDGs study sessions for all employees covering topics such as diversity management, gender equality, etc. as a way of raising awareness about the SDGs. As a business with its footprint in Sapporo city, transcosmos supports the city's concepts - a sustainable society where diverse people can play an active role - and registered to the program.

With the aim of spreading and serving SDGs activities in Sapporo city, transcosmos will continue to drive its key initiatives and partnership with various parties.

transcosmos SDGs Declaration - Commitment to achieving SDGs

We are committed to creating a sustainable society in partnership with other companies working on promoting SDGs as well as various local organizations, schools, etc.

We protect the rights of all workers including female and precarious workers, and promote a safe and secure work environment.

We have endorsed the TCFD recommendations and are disclosing climate-related financial information in line with the recommendations while taking action to help fight climate change through business activities.

