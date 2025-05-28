transcosmos reinforces Japan market entry service for Chinese businesses

With the power of its practical wisdom and execution, transcosmos will help Chinese brands evolve from a selling brand into the brand of choice in the Japan market. Post this

Economic and trade relationships between Japan and China continue to deepen. Against this backdrop, transcosmos will combine its proven expertise in localization it acquired in Japan over the years and the power of digital technologies to help clients succeed in Japan with 360-degree, one-stop shop services across offline and online channels.

transcosmos will reinforce the following services for Chinese businesses to make a successful market entry into Japan:

Online:

Brand e-commerce site development & operations service

We will guide you towards designing e-commerce sites localized for the Japan market, create an effective SEO strategy, and ensure long-term operations.

Strategic store opening on Rakuten Ichiba

Our professional team will manage all processes on your behalf at one-stop, from application to store design to marketing strategy.

E-commerce mall agency service

We will provide a comprehensive service from day-to-day store operations, promotion planning, to logistics management.

End-to-end support for cloud-funding projects

We will manage everything from integration with leading platforms such as Makuake and CAMPFIRE to planning, promotion, to operations.

Integrated marketing service

We will offer integrated multichannel marketing services including social media operations, collaboration with KOL (Key Opinion Leaders) and influencers, and out-of-home advertising.

Offline:

Offline channel development service

We help you build sales channels in Japan including sales agencies, mass-market retailers, convenience store chains, and more.

Visual merchandizing service for your interactive stores

We help you design and create shop floors visually appealing to Japanese aesthetics in luxury department stores.

■Distinctive service features

●A China-Japan hybrid team helps localization for the Japan market, adapting local business practices

Differences in culture and distribution channels are the primary challenges many companies face in entering the Japan market. Not only understanding the strengths of Chinese brands, transcosmos bilingual team is well-versed in Japanese market structure and business practices, ensuring the conversion of product appeal into market share. transcosmos has a number of client success stories in apparel and smart home appliance markets, helping brands penetrate the Japan market.

●Built on industrial partnerships, the small market entry model enables a speedy test market with a lower initial investment

Strengthening partnerships with leading advertising agencies, logistics companies, and industry groups in Japan, transcosmos has built a strategic network covering an entire supply chain.

Leveraging the network, transcosmos also offers a small market entry model, a cost effective and flexible model for businesses to enter the Japan market, enabling businesses to conduct a test market at speed and with lower initial investment.

With the power of its practical wisdom and execution, transcosmos will help Chinese brands evolve from a selling brand into the brand of choice in the Japan market.

