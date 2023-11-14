transcosmos releases a new service that auto-collects/calculates GHG emissions data. Saves man-hours by 97%

Towards a sustainable society through achieving decarbonization and other initiatives, transcosmos will offer clients an environment where they can focus on reducing GHG emissions, thereby helping clients enhance their corporate value. Post this

Data is from transcosmos internal verification results, and does not guarantee the same level of savings at other companies. The timeframe is subject to change based on the time when receipts and bills are stored in the system. Pricing is subject to change based on the number of systems and subsidiaries in the scope of emissions calculation. We will prepare a price quotation based on the discussion. HCM Analytics Platform press release: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/230530.html

transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director and chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives toward meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, to drive its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to becoming a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 163 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, and responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

