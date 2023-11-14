transcosmos releases a new service that auto-collects/calculates GHG emissions data. Saves man-hours by 97%

Offers an environment where businesses can collect & analyze highly accurate data promptly
TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has launched a new business, offering a service that automatically collects required data and calculates clients' GHG emissions. With this service, transcosmos will help clients reduce man-hours for collecting and analyzing data, increase data accuracy, and create an environment for conducting analysis promptly. Before the launch, transcosmos proved the validity of this new service through a PoC (proof of concept), successfully saving man-hours by 97%*. Towards a sustainable society through achieving decarbonization and other initiatives, transcosmos will offer clients an environment where they can focus on reducing GHG emissions, thereby helping clients enhance their corporate value.
- Auto-link data for GHG emissions calculation and
drastically cut down man-hours for GHG data collection/emissions calculation
To collect data required for the GHG emissions calculation, the person in charge had to first ask each business location to post their electricity contract plan and usage to Excel spreadsheets from past bills, ask the accounting department to extract the relevant data from systems, and then compile and connect the data to adequate emission factors. Now, this service enables businesses to directly link data saved by the accounting, procurement, and other functions to a cloud system, thereby saving man-hours spent on data collection and emissions calculation.
- Output packaged data including volume/amount of purchased goods, emission factors, and GHG emissions by automatically connecting data with emissions factors. Businesses can check and analyze monthly emissions promptly.
All unstructured data required for the emissions calculation such as electricity bills will be converted to raw data with our BPO x AI capability. Once all data is ready, the service will automatically connect the data with emissions factors based on the information on the bill, and then calculate the emissions. The process is fully automated, creating a world where all data including volume/amount of purchased goods, emissions factors, and GHG emissions is generated automatically, with no man-hour spent on the process. Businesses can also link the output data to key BI tools and GHG emissions calculation tools. In addition, by automating the data-link process, businesses can check the previous month's data in just a few business days in the next month (*2), which allows them to check and analyze monthly emissions promptly. To support clients in disclosing ESG information on an ongoing basis, transcosmos plans to offer the service at pricing levels starting from \3 million for initial implementation and \0.3 million for maintenance and operations (*3).
- Build a data platform which also helps comply with human capital information disclosure requirements
By deploying HCM Analytics services launched in May 2023 (*4) together with this new service, clients can incorporate GHG emissions related data in addition to data required for human capital disclosure to their existing BI tools. transcosmos plans to add more ESG-related information on top of GHG and human capital information.
- Data is from transcosmos internal verification results, and does not guarantee the same level of savings at other companies.
- The timeframe is subject to change based on the time when receipts and bills are stored in the system.
- Pricing is subject to change based on the number of systems and subsidiaries in the scope of emissions calculation. We will prepare a price quotation based on the discussion.
- HCM Analytics Platform press release: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/230530.html
- transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives
With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director and chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives toward meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.
In addition, to drive its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to becoming a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 163 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, and responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
SOURCE transcosmos inc.
Share this article