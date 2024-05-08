transcosmos releases a testing service that improves & stabilizes software quality in South Korea

In line with ISO/IEC 29119, internationally-agreed software testing standards, transcosmos will deliver the service across various industries including the nce, public sector, gaming, e-commerce, system integration, and more. Post this

To address diverse challenges in software testing processes, there are four types of service menus under the SW Testing, specifically, 1) on-site QA expert service; 2) remote testing service; 3) hybrid model service; and 4) on-demand service.

On-site QA expert service: Two to three seasoned QA experts perform testing on highly sensitive information and complicated systems on-site, offering systematic quality assurance services.

Remote testing service: CX-specialized tester performs testing remotely, delivering high ROI.

Hybrid model service: Combining on-site QA expert service and remote testing service, effective for various usability testing and large-scale testing.

On-demand service: Both on-site and remote services are available as needed based on a three months or longer contract, ensuring a flexible service.

As the evolution of the South Korean IT industry continues to gather pace, businesses must be agile and release as many services as possible in a short period of time to stay competitive. With this flexible and agile SW Testing service that meets the needs of clients, transcosmos will continue to lead the industry.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in South Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

