transcosmos releases conversational voicebot--trans-AI VoiceBot--in South Korea

This AI solution accurately analyzes customer intent, delivering more natural, context-aware conversations. Not only does it respond to complex customer inquiries seamlessly, the solution also manages various types of customer needs flexibly. Post this

In the outbound services area, AI agents call customers directly, and provide customers with a range of customized information such as health checkup reservation arrangements and delinquent payments. During this process, the solution performs customer conversation analysis in real time, and grasps the intent of the inquiry, thereby generating the right responses. Ultimately, the automated solution boosts the quality of customer services and streamlines the processes at the same time.

To provide an AICC (AI Contact Center) environment optimized for each client, transcosmos will offer "trans-AI VoiceBot" as a hybrid solution, combining the benefits of custom-built and SaaS models. With the custom-built model, the solution secures important data while strengthening technology competitiveness with continuous updates using the SaaS model. Simply put, the solution ensures both security and scalability at the same time. The hybrid model approach reduces initial development costs and enables transcosmos to offer services at a reasonable price. With this hybrid model, transcosmos is actively developing the next-gen AICC which will transform customer services.

transcosmos will continue to lead the AICC market in South Korea with continuous technology innovation and stable services.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

