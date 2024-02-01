transcosmos releases HackSite, a suite of services that helps solve website CX challenges

transcosmos reports clients' challenges identified from the survey, executes initiatives to help clients achieve KPIs, and ultimately enhances CX at speed. Post this

With HackSite, transcosmos's experienced website directors - who manage clients' websites everyday - choose the right service to address website challenges that each client faces. To examine the current operational status, they perform quantitative and qualitative research, analyze VoC data including call, chat and social logs, and propose initiatives for improvement. transcosmos reports clients' challenges identified from the survey, executes initiatives to help clients achieve KPIs, and ultimately enhances CX at speed.

Process from survey to reporting (approximately 3 months)

1. Define websites and services for survey

transcosmos will choose services that best address the website challenges clients face. For clients who have not clarified their challenges, transcosmos will recommend services after having an interview.

2. transcosmos director performs analysis, survey and plans initiatives (1 to 5 weeks)

subject to change depending on log volumes.

3. Execute initiatives and collect data (approximately 4 weeks)

4. Present report and proposal for improvement (approximately 2 weeks)

Service framework

Pricing

Pricing: Starts from \3 million/3 months

Building on its position as a leading digital transformation partner in Japan, transcosmos will continue to offer digital marketing initiatives underpinned by its expertise in operational services, CX enhancement, and web analytics. Ultimately, transcosmos helps clients bring their services to the next level as their partner in driving digitalization.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

