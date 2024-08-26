transcosmos releases Matsui Securities unique game title on Fortnite, the first Fortnite game published by the Japanese securities firms

To commemorate the release of the game, a popular YouTuber will livestream MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities game playthrough. Post this

Items found in dungeon quests will be collected by a drone, a player's buddy in dungeon quests, and automatically converted to in-game money. Players can use the money for trading Kabu while checking price fluctuations.

Players must complete a dungeon within a time limit. If they fail to escape a dungeon in the allowed time, players' earned money will be reduced by half. Finding an escape pod is the key to success. Throughout the game, there are tricks to get the right time to trade Kabu and beat rivals. Use tricks, earn in-game money taking a broad view while grasping market trends, and clear the game.

[Check price chart] Throughout the game, KABU pricing chart will be on the screen. Keeping an eye on the chart and getting the right time to trade KABU is the key to maximize in-game money.

[Check information from a character] A non-playable character (NPC) appears in a dungeon. Catch and utilize KABU market price information from the NPC.

[Items to block rivals] Players can purchase items to block rival players with in-game money. Stop rivals for a certain time period with "traps," limit their play zone with "walls," and cloud their views by emitting smoke using "smoke." With these items, players can block rivals who are trying to trade their Kabu, and gain the upper hand.

Game overview

Title: MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities

Genre: Simulation

Island code: 4870-4432-5568

Available period: August 1, 2024 (Thu) 10:00 to October 31, 2024 (Thu) * current plan.

Charge: Free

Platform: Fortnite

Game description on Fortnite: https://www.fortnite.com/@border_studio/4870-4432-5568

Supported platforms: PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox series, Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store), and cloud gaming services

For more details, visit here: https://www.matsui.co.jp/event/fortnite-01

MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities is not sponsored, approved, or managed by Epic Games, Inc. The game is an independent Fortnite game content.

Campaign overview

Name: 1.1M yen Matsui Securities point campaign!

Play MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities on Fortnite and get Matsui Securities points!

Registration period: From Thursday August 1 to 23:59, Saturday August 31, 2024

Entry requirements: Entrants must play MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities during the campaign period, and post earned amounts on X in line with a specified format.

Please note entries must be made with a public account.

Steps: Among all eligible entrants aged 18 and older, the top three earners will be awarded 300,000 yen, 200,000 yen, and 100,000 yen worth of Matsui Securities points, respectively. In addition, 100 lottery winners out of all entrants ranked 4th and below will receive 5,000 yen worth of Matsui Securities points.

1) Play MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities during the campaign period.

2) Post the amount earned and a screen shot of the results to X in line with the specified format.

3) Top 3 earners and 100 lottery winners will receive a point award application form via direct message (DM). Please fill in the required fields.

4) Matsui Securities points will be added to the winners' Matsui Securities account.

Please confirm the specified application format on Post to Campaign, Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. Official X Account (@Matsui_PR).

Please note the earned amount for this campaign is an amount earned in one play, not cumulative amounts earned by multiple plays.

Receiving points:

To receive points awarded, players must open a Matsui Securities account. Please open your account to receive the points.

Players must be aged 18 or older as of Saturday, August 31, 2024 to receive campaign points. Top 3 earners and lottery winners who are under 18 are not eligible for award points. Points can only be awarded to Matsui Securities accounts for adults, accounts for minors are not eligible.

to receive campaign points. Top 3 earners and lottery winners who are under 18 are not eligible for award points. Points can only be awarded to Matsui Securities accounts for adults, accounts for minors are not eligible. Points will be awarded from around early October, 2024.

To confirm applicants and send DMs, please do not change X ID or delete X account during the campaign period.

Please note that any players who transcosmos deemed to have used glitches and other unfair plays may become ineligible for the campaign at our discretion.

Details of this campaign are subject to changes and cancellation without prior notice.

For more details, please visit here (no translation available): https://www.matsui.co.jp/campaign/detail/fortnite-01.html

MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities special game playthrough live streaming

To commemorate the release of the game, a popular YouTuber will livestream MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities game playthrough.

Date/Time: 17:30-19:00 Friday, August 2, 2024

Livestream URL: https://www.youtube.com/live/35yRAP3r6QY

About Fortnite

With more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, Fortnite is an online game where players create their own experiences or squad up in the iconic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build. Fortnite is an always evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch, and play alongside a global community with friends. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud gaming services. For more details, visit here: http://www.fortnite.com.

About Matsui Securities Co., Ltd.

Company name: Matsui Securities Co., Ltd.

Address: 1-4, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8516 Japan

Business content: Financial instruments business operator as per the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 164)

URL: https://www.matsui.co.jp/company

About BORDER

Operating company: EbuAction, inc.

Address: Room #104, 4F CITY COURT MEGURO Tower 4, 2-10-34, Kami-osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan

Business: Providing services for businesses to offer solutions on metaverse platforms including Fortnite and Roblox. Co-operating BORDER, a metaverse production studio, with NEIGHBOR Co., Ltd.

URL: https://ebuaction.com/

1 Based on EbuAction (BORDER) research as of June 2024 . No search results found on Fortnite for a keyword "Securities" nor online for a keyword "Securities Fortnite/fortnite".

MONEY TRADE FIGHT by Matsui Securities is not sponsored, approved, or managed by Epic Games, Inc. The game is an independent Fortnite game content.





About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

