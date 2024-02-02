transcosmos releases multilingual chat services powered by a Gen AI translation tool

transcosmos will offer Translingo SMART to clients who use the company's customer support services, enabling clients to provide customer support in languages they choose. Post this

transcosmos has developed Translingo SMART, its proprietary Gen AI translation tool in its Philippines office. Connecting a CRM system equipped with a chat function to Gen AI via middleware, Translingo SMART automatically translates conversations between customers and agents, enabling both to converse in their own languages. Ultimately, Translingo SMART offers a multilingual chat support without needing to assign bilingual agents.

■Chat support (for illustration purposes only)

transcosmos will offer Translingo SMART to clients who use the company's customer support services, enabling clients to provide customer support in languages they choose. Today, Translingo SMART supports 15 languages, namely, English, Japanese, Korean, both Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, Indonesian, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, with more to come soon. As a first step, transcosmos will deliver the service in its ASEAN locations - the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia - and will then expand the service to Japan, China, South Korea, the U.S. and European countries.

With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. With the aim of assisting many more clients in offering greater CX to their customers, transcosmos will continue to provide a diverse range of services that help not only local companies, but also international businesses entering the local markets, expand sales and optimize costs.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

