transcosmos releases total support services designed for Microsoft Power Platform

Against this backdrop, Power Platform, a low-code development platform by Microsoft enables businesses to build apps and systems swiftly without advanced programming knowledge.

Now, with its proven expertise in support desks as well as application development, operations and maintenance, transcosmos will start offering a full support service package for Power Platform deployment. The service includes consulting, education and training, support desks and development support. Combining the service with Power Platform applications, transcosmos will not only help clients address challenges at the implementation phase by assisting their employees master the platform and improve development capabilities, but also enables clients to enhance and optimize business processes. Moreover, the service ensures governance in the deployment phase by sharing know-how for avoiding reliance on personal skills and preventing quality fluctuations that tend to occur in the citizen development process. On top of all these, transcosmos also supports clients in developing and increasing low-cord developers, providing operations and maintenance services for developed tools to help clients achieve continuous transformation.

Services

Consulting: Support users in creating guidelines for the secure use of Power Platform, and defining requirements for, and designing a development environment.

Education & Training: Educational services for users to gain knowledge to develop and operate Power Platform.

Support desk: User support for Power Platform. Share Q&A collected from users, and tips and knowledge for development.

Development support: Support users in developing business apps and automating processes.

As a Global Digital Transformation Partner, transcosmos will help clients achieve business transformation by providing support services for Microsoft Power Platform.

