transcosmos releases "transpeech," its proprietary voice recognition solution designed for the Chinese language environment

Quality control has always been an essential part of contact center services. And yet, the traditional manual control poses challenges as quality checkpoints and rules differ by administrator, resulting in errors. The process is also time consuming and troublesome, making it hard to cover all the processes.

Using AI and machine learning technologies, "transpeech" brings features such as voice recognition, speech-to-text, emotion analysis, voice synthesis, and more. By evaluating and analyzing agents' customer service quality from diverse aspects and visualizing the data, the solution elevates the efficiency and accuracy of customer support quality control process.

─ The additional values of "transpeech":

The solution ensures standardized service quality through a rapid quality control process that meets the different quality control requirements of contact centers.

Automated quality check available for 24 hours a day -contact centers can automatically check quality even after center opening hours.

Multi-faceted text and voice data analytics services help clients visualize the vast amounts of data that accumulate in contact centers.

AI-based automated check and human-based secondary quality control services are available. The user can also use combined services. Quality control in contact centers is a time-consuming process. With "transpeech", the center can reduce both resources and time for the process, thereby increasing productivity.

With data encryption, anti-tampering and access control technologies, "transpeech" fully protects the information/data security of contact centers.

Building on the voice recognition solution "transpeech" and the omnichannel contact center system "transCXLink," transcosmos China will continue to offer intelligent contact center solutions for clients across sectors and industries. Ultimately, the company helps clients boost service efficiency and CX, while assisting them in achieving digital transformation (DX).

1 "transCxLink" is an intelligent contact center platform designed for multichannel customer services developed by transcosmos. The platform helps you create seamless customer support processes between businesses, consumers and contact center agents by connecting all kinds of communication channels including social platforms, voice calls, and chats. What's more, the platform offers an extensive range of features such as CRM, intelligent services, marketing systems, voice recognition, automated reporting, business insight, and more.

─ transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 22 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

