transcosmos releases VRChat World for Geek Jack, its cross-border e-commerce site for entertainment items

To offer greater customer experience and innovative content to its community, Geek Jack, a cross-border e-commerce site, has opened the Geek Jack VRChat World. It is a new challenge transcosmos has undertaken to offer a next-gen virtual experience to all VR community fans across the world by integrating creativity, interactivity, and community engagement. transcosmos will enhance its services not only for VRChat fans, but also for clients who plan to break into VR and metaverse markets.

The Geek Jack VRChat World enables businesses to provide more immersive and intuitive experiences in VR spaces. transcosmos will continue to present valuable content for VRChat beginners to help them deepen their interest in VRChat.

VRChat World distinctive features

Entrance: Beautifully designed entrance welcomes you to the boundless virtual world.

Interactive map: Detailed area map smoothly navigates you through the world, offering an immersive customer experience never experienced before in regular web pages.

Various virtual experiences: Try avatars for VRChat, listen to music. You can view and purchase items in a way that is only possible in this virtual space.

Multilingual support: English, Chinese and Thai support available for non-Japanese users.

3D model creators, including SANKYU SYSTEMS INC., helped transcosmos deliver this project.

World production: SANKYU SYSTEMS INC., hachidori_, Banzai Studio, Japanese community Friend+, and Thailand community Friend+

Gimmicks production/Avatar adjustments: ryo211004

Associates: IspVitamin, Lefe, and Gaikokan YUKI

World supervision: izooomi

In July 2019 , GeekJack began digital distribution of VTubers' voice content. Today, GeekJack offers more than 100 characters and 2,000 products. On top of digital products, GeekJack sells physical products across about 130 countries. To expand its product lines, GeekJack now focuses on 3D model data for VRSNS and the metaverse, as well as music CDs.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

