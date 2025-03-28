transcosmos revamps South Korean version of "transpeech," its speech recognition solution

With a range of text-based assistant features, transpeech provides agents and supervisors with adequate advice rapidly, thereby improving customer experience, shortening call handling times, and ultimately boosting productivity of both agents and supervisors. Post this

Real-time customer service guide

The feature converts voice-based customer inquiries into text in real time, and automatically presents a customer service guidance that is appropriate for the occasion. The feature identifies pre-registered keywords from customer's remarks in real-time, and auto-processes and sends a link to a corresponding agent. Then the agent can provide an appropriate answer to the customer just by clicking the link.





The feature presents an essential information checklist to agents, and auto-checks whether all information is covered during customer inquiries. If any essential information is not covered, agents cannot click the "monitoring complete" button, thus making sure that all information is provided. In addition, supervisors can confirm whether agents have informed all essential information to customers using this monitoring feature.





Designed for supervisors, the feature extracts call keywords from inquiry voice data, and analyzes the data by date and by types of keywords, enabling supervisors to check and compare changes and volume of call keywords in a given timeframe. In addition, it comes with customizable features such as detecting inappropriate agent responses and forbidden phrases, as well as auto-service quality assessments.

Utilizing transpeech in South Korea, transcosmos will help clients enhance their service competitiveness. At the same time, the company will continue to develop new AI solutions that meet the needs of clients to help companies run their business efficiently.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

