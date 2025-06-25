transcosmos runs VR music event Kurage Jack on Geek Jack, a cross-border e-commerce site featuring entertainment items operated by transcosmos

Kurage Jack is a joint event with the popular virtual music festival Kurage Beats, known for its presence on VRChat and cluster. Post this

Geek Jack, a cross-border e-commerce site, aims to offer greater customer experience and innovative content to its community. It is a new challenge transcosmos has undertaken to offer a next-gen virtual experience to all VR community fans across the world by integrating creativity, interactivity, and community engagement.

About Geek Jack (https://shop.geekjack.net/)

In July 2019, Geek Jack began digital distribution of VTubers' voice content. Today, Geek Jack offers more than 100 characters and 2,000 products. On top of digital products, Geek Jack sells physical products across about 130 countries. To expand its product lines, Geek Jack now focuses on 3D model data for VRSNS and the metaverse, as well as music CDs.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.