transcosmos selected as a JPX-Nikkei Index 400 constituent 3 years in a row

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that the company has been selected as a JPX-Nikkei Index 400 (JPX-Nikkei 400) constituent for the fiscal year 2024 (from August 30, 2024 to August 28, 2025), the third consecutive year following 2022 and 2023.
The JPX-Nikkei 400 is composed of companies with high appeal for investors, which meet requirements of global investment standards, such as efficient use of capital and investor-focused management perspectives. The JPX-Nikkei 400 is provided by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc., and Nikkei Inc.
With the aim of meeting investor expectations, transcosmos will remain committed to enhancing its corporate value.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
