transcosmos selected as a JPX-Nikkei Index 400 constituent 3 years in a row

With the aim of meeting investor expectations, transcosmos will remain committed to enhancing its corporate value.

Visit the Japan Exchange Group's website to find out more about the JPX-Nikkei 400 FTS here: https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/indices/jpx-nikkei400/index.html

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

