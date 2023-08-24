transcosmos selected as a JPX-Nikkei Index 400 constituent

As a Global Digital Transformation Partner, aims to boost its corporate value and create a sustainable society

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has been selected as a JPX-Nikkei Index 400 (JPX-Nikkei 400) constituent for the fiscal year 2023 (from August 31, 2023 to August 29, 2024), the second consecutive year after the fiscal year 2022.

The JPX-Nikkei 400 is composed of companies with high appeal for investors, which meet requirements of global investment standards, such as efficient use of capital and investor-focused management perspectives. The JPX-Nikkei 400 is provided by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc., and Nikkei Inc.