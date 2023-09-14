transcosmos signs a workcation agreement with Goto city, Nagasaki prefecture

"For Goto city, a city that aims to reduce population decline and revitalize the region, achieving the purpose of this agreement greatly helps us achieve the city's vision. And so, we have high hopes for the success of this agreement," says the mayor of Goto city. Tweet this

transcosmos first entered Nagasaki prefecture in 2015. Since then, the company has been carrying out community-oriented activities, such as obtaining the Nagasaki Athletic Stadium naming-rights. To help the prefecture solve its specific challenges, transcosmos has decided to sign a workcation agreement with Goto city, a city facing a declining population, to increase people who feel connected and involved in the city. Going forward, transcosmos will discuss a range of workcation programs with Nagasaki prefecture and Goto city, and further deepen collaboration with the local communities. transcosmos will also explore the possibility of setting up business bases in the Goto city down the road.

transcosmos received the following remarks commemorating the agreement as follows.

Kengo Oishi, Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture

We are delighted with this workcation agreement between transcosmos inc., Nagasaki prefecture and Goto city. We believe this will build momentum in invigorating our remote islands community.

Since the company opened the first center in our prefecture, transcosmos inc. has been creating job opportunities for many of our citizens. We are profoundly grateful for transcosmos inc. in helping us address the challenge of seeing our young generations and female citizens leaving the prefecture.

Under the agreement we just signed, we not only aim to increase the number of visitors to our prefecture and to bring about diverse workstyles, but also to explore the possibility of setting up a business base in the city in the future through workcation programs. We expect that this will become a new best practice in attracting businesses to remote island regions.

We, Nagasaki prefecture, will work together with Goto city and other local governments and authorities concerned in assisting transcosmos inc. in executing workcation programs under the agreement and driving its business smoothly in the prefecture.

Ichitaro Noguchi, Mayor of Goto City

transcosmos inc., Nagasaki prefecture and Goto city, have just signed a workcation agreement.

Under this agreement, transcosmos inc. will carry out workcation programs and other initiatives in Goto city with the purpose of increasing people visiting the city and offering diverse workstyle options to employees.

For Goto city, a city that aims to reduce population decline and revitalize the region, achieving the purpose of this agreement greatly helps us achieve the city's vision. And so, we have high hopes for the success of this agreement. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to transcosmos inc. for choosing Goto city for running this project. We also would like to thank Nagasaki prefecture for your huge support in making this happen.

We, Goto city will make a concerted effort with Nagasaki prefecture in assisting transcosmos inc. in running its business in Goto city, and eventually creating a new base in our city.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

