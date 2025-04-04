transcosmos signs collaboration agreement with Miyoshi City, Hiroshima towards DX in local government

Aims to create a sustainable management model for local governments
TOKYO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that on March 26, 2025, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Miyoshi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on co-creating a sustainable management model for local governments. Under this agreement, transcosmos will collaborate with, and assist the city in streamlining and boosting productivity of local governments' administrative operations, promoting work style reform of government employees, discussing the option to use outsourcing, developing digital talent, and ultimately bring about a sustainable management model for local governments that leads to the future.
Streamlining business processes and accelerating processing speed as well as promoting employee work style reform are key challenges that must be addressed for local governments to deliver sustainable management. Miyoshi City was faced with similar challenges, yet the city could not create an optimal environment, due to lack of experience and knowledge in streamlining complex administrative tasks as well as a lack of people with digital skills. To help overcome such challenges, transcosmos will provide the city with its DX (Digital Transformation) services designed for local governments that help consolidate administrative functions and achieve BPR (Business Process Reengineering) in local governments. With these services, transcosmos will co-create a sustainable management model for local governments in partnership with Miyoshi City. With a view to realize regional cooperation in the future, transcosmos and Miyoshi City aim to bring about sustainable management for local governments in the whole region in partnership with nearby areas that face similar challenges.
Mr. Satoshi Fukuoka, Mayor of Miyoshi City commented on the collaboration agreement as follows.
"We are delighted to have signed a collaboration agreement with transcosmos. Towards co-creating a sustainable model for local governments with transcosmos, we, Miyoshi City, will take a comprehensive approach with digital technology and people development at the core."
With its services designed for promoting DX and achieving business process transformation, transcosmos will continue to help local governments deliver sustainable management while contributing to solving challenges in their communities.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
