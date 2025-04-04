transcosmos signs collaboration agreement with Miyoshi City, Hiroshima towards DX in local government

With a view to realize regional cooperation in the future, transcosmos and Miyoshi City aim to bring about sustainable management for local governments in the whole region in partnership with nearby areas that face similar challenges. Post this

Mr. Satoshi Fukuoka, Mayor of Miyoshi City commented on the collaboration agreement as follows.

"We are delighted to have signed a collaboration agreement with transcosmos. Towards co-creating a sustainable model for local governments with transcosmos, we, Miyoshi City, will take a comprehensive approach with digital technology and people development at the core."

With its services designed for promoting DX and achieving business process transformation, transcosmos will continue to help local governments deliver sustainable management while contributing to solving challenges in their communities.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.