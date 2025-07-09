transcosmos signs collaboration agreement with Wakayama Prefecture and Wakayama University towards building digital creative culture and revitalizing local communities

The purpose of the agreement is to build a new culture that attracts young generations, thereby revitalizing local communities by making Wakayama Prefecture a place where highly creative young people come together, and inspire each other to enhance intelligence and sensitivity. Post this

1: Create an environment where creators and other talent can interact

2: Develop creative talent who will lead a digital society

3: Revitalize local communities with the power of digital content and digital art

transcosmos signed this collaboration agreement, supporting the purpose of Wakayama Prefecture's initiative—Create thriving towns, people, and job in Wakayama: Wakayama Digital Creative Center Project. At the same time, in support of another project by the prefecture—Create thriving towns, people, and job in Wakayama: Wakayama Create a Child-Centered Society—transcosmos will assist the prefecture in running a children's cafeteria project to offer free or affordable meals to children utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

At the ceremony, commemorating the signing of the collaboration agreement, Wakayama Prefectural Governor Izumi Miyazaki commented as follows.

"I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to transcosmos inc. for your support on our prefecture's two projects, Wakayama Digital Creative Center Project and Wakayama Create a Child-Centered Society using the corporate version of furusato nozei. I am delighted that we, transcosmos inc., Wakayama Prefecture, and Wakayama University, have signed this collaboration agreement. By creating an environment where highly creative young generations and others with diverse backgrounds interact, collaborate and make innovation, we will revitalize our local communities and economies."

transcosmos will continue to offer services that underpin clients' business transformation while contributing to the revitalization and development of local communities by creating more job opportunities.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.