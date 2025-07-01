transcosmos signs Exclusive Master Agency Agreement with Adalo, Inc. Exclusive online business licensing platform in Japan to come on July 1, 2025

Together with the previously launched Adalo Full Support Package services, transcosmos now offers comprehensive services that cover app development and custom app development services using Adalo, user training and development support services. Post this

In recent years, many companies have accelerated their digital transformation (DX) initiatives, increasingly adopting no-code tools for in-house development of applications and systems. However, businesses in Japan face various challenges when using overseas no-code tools, such as complicated sign-up application processes, payment methods, and getting customer support. Through this exclusive master agency agreement, transcosmos will streamline the adoption of Adalo in Japan. Companies applying for Adalo licenses through transcosmos' unique online platform will receive comprehensive support. This support includes managing initial license setup processes and invoice based monthly billing, significantly reducing the operational burdens on client companies.

Visit Adalo official licensing platform: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/digitalmktg/adalo/

Together with the previously launched Adalo Full Support Package services, transcosmos now offers comprehensive services that cover app development and custom app development services using Adalo, user training and development support services. Moreover, transcosmos will prepare and offer clients an environment specifically designed for building apps using Adalo in data centers located in Japan, which allows clients to build apps making the most of all features Adalo provides without the risk of data leakage associated with cross-border data transfer.

Pricing and timeframe for the support services are subject to change based on each development project.

James Crennan, CEO of Adalo commented on the exclusive master agency agreement with transcosmos as follows.

"Our purpose is to unlock the world's creative potential so that anyone can bring their ideas to life. Expanding into the Japan market is an important step for us to achieve the vision. We are honored to partner with transcosmos, a company with an exceptional track record, and a leading network. Together, we will create and offer an environment where businesses in Japan and across the entire Asian region can drive innovation with no-code development."

Adalo continues to enhance its no-code capabilities, offering users greater flexibility and ease of development for apps and systems.

Adalo's latest features

Universal Publishing: Publish to all platforms and for any devices at once—iOS, Android, the web (desktop/mobile).

Freeform Responsive App Builder: Fully customize for all sizes (https://www.adalo.com/features/responsive-design)

Connect your app with thousands of third-party apps and services through APIs (Xano, Zapier, Dreamfactory, etc.)

With one of the largest engineering teams in Asia, transcosmos has been developing websites and apps in various programming languages for businesses. Building on its abundant experience and successes in development projects, transcosmos will continue to help businesses in Japan build a no-code app development platform.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About Adalo, Inc.

With the aim of spreading the Adalo platform in the Japan market, Adalo opened its Japan office in Minato-ku, Tokyo in January 2025. Adalo already has a number of customers in Japan. Adalo will continue to enhance its support framework to serve its customers.

CEO: James Crennan

Japan Market Manager: Chris Cobb

Headquarters address: 911 Washington Ave., Suite 724, St. Louis, Missouri 63101, US

Business: No-code app builder (https://www.adalo.com/)

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.