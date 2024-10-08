transcosmos signs partnership agreement with Treasure Data

With a data-driven approach using Treasure Data CDP—a highly advanced customer data platform (CDP) by Treasure Data—the package enables clients to maximize the power of first-party data and significantly boost the accuracy of targeted ads. Post this

With a data-driven approach using Treasure Data CDP—a highly advanced customer data platform (CDP) by Treasure Data—the package enables clients to maximize the power of first-party data and significantly boost the accuracy of targeted ads. More specifically, the solution takes segmentation to a granular level using user data including behavioral data and purchase history, enabling clients to bring personalized ad messages to each user at the right time. In addition, its real-time data analysis provides ad performance data immediately, allowing clients to optimize ads as necessary. All in all, the solution not only enhances clients' advertising ROI, but also helps grow their business.

"We, Treasure Data, are delighted to bring this entry package solution to the market, which helps businesses take the first step towards achieving channel marketing automation, in partnership with transcosmos, a company that delivers holistic services to many businesses with its proven expertise and record in digital marketing," Takashi Miura, CEO at Treasure Data KK said. "We have high hopes that the solution will help businesses turn their untapped data into value, thereby enabling us to contribute to their business even more."

As a leading digital marketing partner in Japan, transcosmos will continue to help clients execute digital marketing strategies from every aspect and boost customer satisfaction with the power of the company's abundant expertise and proven experience in offering and managing advanced marketing solutions and various types of data analysis.

(About Treasure Data)

Founded in the US in December 2011, Treasure Data formed a wholly owned Japanese subsidiary Treasure Data KK in Tokyo in November 2012 as our business and technology development center. Today, we have presence in Canada, South Korea, UK, and France in addition to the US and Japan. Treasure Data empowers the world's largest and most innovative companies to drive connected customer experiences that increase revenue and reduce costs. Built on a big data foundation of trust and scale, Treasure Data is a customer data platform (CDP) pioneer and continues to reinvent the CDP by putting AI and real-time experiences at the center of the customer journey. Our CDP gives customer-centric teams across more than 400 companies in the world the power to turn customer data into their greatest treasure. Visit http://www.treasuredata.com to learn more.

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

