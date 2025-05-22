transcosmos signs strategic partnership agreement with KT, telecom company in South Korea

The two companies will further strengthen their position in the market by actively capturing new business opportunities. In addition, building on TCK AICC+ success cases, the two companies aim to make a joint market entry into Southeast Asia and other international markets. Post this

TCK AICC+ stands for transcosmos Korea AI Contact Center.

Under the partnership, the two companies aim to make a success in TCK AICC+ deployment and rapid market entry. To achieve the goal, the two companies will closely collaborate in four areas, namely, AI solutions development and adoption, cloud-based infrastructure development, joint marketing and sales activities, and expansion to global markets.

With a particular focus on developing solutions powered by generative GPT and other cutting-edge AI technologies, and then combining them with AICC services specifically designed for each industry, the companies will provide tailored services to meet the needs of each client, and offer differentiated customer experiences. What's more, transcosmos will design and build a cloud-based infrastructure to serve client needs flexibly while ensuring security and safety of the platform.

transcosmos and KT will also promote joint marketing and sales activities in full-scale. The two companies will further strengthen their position in the market by actively capturing new business opportunities. In addition, building on TCK AICC+ success cases, the two companies aim to make a joint market entry into Southeast Asia and other international markets.

Combining transcosmos's cloud infrastructure and KT's AI technologies, the companies will play a pivotal role in accelerating the shift to an AI-driven approach in the BPO industry as a whole. Through a close partnership, transcosmos and KT will boost the competitiveness of AI even further in South Korea and beyond to help clients achieve fundamental business transformation.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

