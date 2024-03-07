transcosmos starts operations in India. Showcasing its know-how it has developed in Japan and abroad

transcosmos will increase its brand awareness among both local Indian companies and global entities by driving initiatives to make attractive workplaces and people development programs, and carry forward digital solutions development projects specifically localized for the India market. Post this

Leveraging its proven know-how built in Japan, transcosmos has been expanding its business to China, South Korea, ASEAN, and Europe and the United States. Today, the company delivers its diverse services including CX, e-commerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO), with a focus on contact center and digital marketing services across 26 countries and regions overseas. Its overseas business continued to expand, with its sales ratio exceeding 25% of the company's consolidated sales. Now, transcosmos will showcase expertise built in its overseas business operations and offer high-quality services to expand its business in the India market.

As a step to build its business base in the market, transcosmos will propose its CX services designed for the India market to clients the company is serving in Japan, China, South Korea and ASEAN. In parallel, the company will increase its brand awareness among both local Indian companies and global entities by driving initiatives to make attractive workplaces and people development programs. At the same time, transcosmos will also carry forward digital solutions development projects specifically localized for the India market.

■About transcosmos India

Company name: transcosmos India Private Limited

Date of foundation: October 17, 2023

Operation start date: March 1, 2024

Address: 43 Residency Rd, Bengaluru, 560025, Karnataka, India

Representative: Director & CEO Eijiro Yamashita

Managing Director & COO Susumu Kaieda

Business: CX services and other related businesses

■Bengaluru Center (for illustration purposes only)

There are as many as 22 official languages in India as well as a number of local languages with tens of millions of native speakers. Building on its know-how the company has developed primarily in Asian countries, transcosmos will build an India business structure to become a CX company that offers new customer experience in a variety of languages. Ultimately, transcosmos aims to enter into areas where those languages are used while helping India solve social challenges the market faces, always working together with clients.

