transcosmos starts operations in India. Showcasing its know-how it has developed in Japan and abroad

TOKYO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company has established transcosmos India Private Limited (Headquarters: Bengaluru, the state of Karnataka, India; Managing Director & COO: Susumu Kaieda; transcosmos India), a wholly-owned subsidiary in India. In March 2024, transcosmos opened Bengaluru Center, the first operations center in India. Located in Bengaluru with 300 workstations, the center began offering services for the India domestic market in the same month.
The Indian economy continues to outperform, projected to remain the fastest-growing major economy from 2022 to 2024, the only country sustaining growth at above 6% in the world. In particular, India's customer experience (CX) market is accelerating growth, expected to grow from $6.5 billion to $7.8 billion in the next five years (Source: India Development Update - press release, October 3, 2023, THE WORLD BANK*). transcosmos has decided to enter the India market with belief that CX strategy will become more critical than ever in India's domestic market, given its rise to a consumption powerhouse backed by significant expansion in domestic demand.
Leveraging its proven know-how built in Japan, transcosmos has been expanding its business to China, South Korea, ASEAN, and Europe and the United States. Today, the company delivers its diverse services including CX, e-commerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO), with a focus on contact center and digital marketing services across 26 countries and regions overseas. Its overseas business continued to expand, with its sales ratio exceeding 25% of the company's consolidated sales. Now, transcosmos will showcase expertise built in its overseas business operations and offer high-quality services to expand its business in the India market.
As a step to build its business base in the market, transcosmos will propose its CX services designed for the India market to clients the company is serving in Japan, China, South Korea and ASEAN. In parallel, the company will increase its brand awareness among both local Indian companies and global entities by driving initiatives to make attractive workplaces and people development programs. At the same time, transcosmos will also carry forward digital solutions development projects specifically localized for the India market.
■About transcosmos India
Company name: transcosmos India Private Limited
Date of foundation: October 17, 2023
Operation start date: March 1, 2024
Address: 43 Residency Rd, Bengaluru, 560025, Karnataka, India
Representative: Director & CEO Eijiro Yamashita
Managing Director & COO Susumu Kaieda
Business: CX services and other related businesses
There are as many as 22 official languages in India as well as a number of local languages with tens of millions of native speakers. Building on its know-how the company has developed primarily in Asian countries, transcosmos will build an India business structure to become a CX company that offers new customer experience in a variety of languages. Ultimately, transcosmos aims to enter into areas where those languages are used while helping India solve social challenges the market faces, always working together with clients.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
