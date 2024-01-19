transcosmos submits a commitment letter to SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole. Post this

transcosmos has set emissions reduction targets for Scope 1 and 2, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 46% in 2030 compared with levels in FY2022/3 and achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. transcosmos will accelerate climate action, contributing to creating a sustainable society by adopting environmentally conscious business practices.

*1 SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

The SBTi is a corporate action NGO that works in partnership with CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting. Offering a range of target-setting resources and guidance, the SBTi independently assesses and approves companies' targets in line with its strict criteria. URL: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/

*2 SBTs (Science Based Targets)

Science based targets are greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Agreement. Near-term SBTs require companies to set 5-10 year emission reduction targets.

