transcosmos submits a commitment letter to SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that in December 2023, the company submitted a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi*1), a global body that independently assesses and certifies companies' Science Based Targets (SBTs*2). Aiming to acquire SBT certification in two years from now, transcosmos will work on setting science-based targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.
transcosmos has set emissions reduction targets for Scope 1 and 2, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 46% in 2030 compared with levels in FY2022/3 and achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. transcosmos will accelerate climate action, contributing to creating a sustainable society by adopting environmentally conscious business practices.
*1 SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)
The SBTi is a corporate action NGO that works in partnership with CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting. Offering a range of target-setting resources and guidance, the SBTi independently assesses and approves companies' targets in line with its strict criteria. URL: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/
*2 SBTs (Science Based Targets)
Science based targets are greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Agreement. Near-term SBTs require companies to set 5-10 year emission reduction targets.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
