transcosmos supports Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan's information security/cybersecurity awareness building activities for children

Given this, the government has made information security and cybersecurity a top priority social problem for the government. To overcome the problem, the government has set out a commitment on promoting R&D, developing and securing IT professionals, and raising cybersecurity awareness from cross-cutting and medium-to long-term perspectives in its Cybersecurity Strategy (*2 Source: Cybersecurity Strategy by the National center of Incident readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC)).

Against this backdrop, transcosmos recognizes the difficulty in securing and developing the next generation of IT talent who must address information security and cybersecurity. Therefore, transcosmos supports IPA's activities to communicate the importance of information security and cybersecurity to a wider public, and raise social awareness of these problems through animation videos and stickers that the company has created for IPA's IT Security Award 2024.

transcosmos will carry out activities related to information security and cybersecurity by raising awareness among children—the next generation of talent who will forge the future of information security and cybersecurity. Through these activities, the company will not only help society increase awareness of information security, but also contribute to the creation of a safer digital society.

IT Security Award 2024 is an art competition hosted by IPA. With the purpose of fostering the awareness of, and inspiring interests in information security, IPA calls for submissions of artworks under the theme of information security from children and students in elementary, junior high, senior high and other schools across Japan. Prize-winning artworks will be used for IPA's nationwide information security awareness campaign. Entry is open from Thursday August 1 to noon, Monday September 9, 2024 (current plan).

IPA 2024 IT Security Award official website (no translation available) : https://www.ipa.go.jp/security/contest/index.html

*1: https://www.meti.go.jp/shingikai/mono_info_service/digital_transformation/20180907_report.html

*2: https://www.nisc.go.jp/policy/materials/index.html

■Animation video created by transcosmos

●Presents the 2023 award-winning artworks on the theme of information security in 15 to 30 second short movies in a dramatic structure.

●Describes potential security risks using familiar settings to make children recognize cybersecurity is everyone's problem, not someone else's.

Three 30-second awareness campaign animation videos based on 2023 award-winning artworks

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi57U_f9scIIkctylzXT4fyxQdcJUORl8

transcosmos has also created Cybersecurity Awareness stickers as part of IPA's cybersecurity awareness campaign to enable elementary to senior high school students, in particular early school-aged children, to learn the importance of cybersecurity and become interested in the topic via the stickers. IPA rents the stickers to various organizations in Japan for them to use for their cybersecurity initiatives and events (as of August 2024).

Devised a way to help children come up with answers = correct stickers to riddles by combining riddles, manga or comics, and hints.

Devised a way to enable children to learn about information security while enjoying collecting a variety of lovely stickers.

Devised a way to enable children to visualize specific situations and settings in easy-to-understand words for school-aged children, in particular early school-aged, without using technical words.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

transcosmos SDGs initiatives (https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people & technology.

transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets, prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshops with the selected members from each function, and more.

