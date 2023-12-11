transcosmos Thailand wins 4 awards at TCCTA Contact Center Awards 2023

transcosmos Thailand extends its gratitude to the TCCTA Contact Center Awards 2023 for this recognition and looks forward to continuing its journey of providing exceptional customer service and being the Global Digital Transformation Partner for clients. Post this

transcosmos established transcosmos Thailand in 2008. Since then, the company has been offering customer experience (CX) solutions including contact center services and e-commerce one-stop services for the Thailand local market. Not only supporting clients in Thailand, transcosmos Thailand also helps companies that plan to expand into Thailand from Japan and other countries.

The esteemed awards received by transcosmos Thailand are as follows:

Gold - The Best Professional Management Contact Center (Over 100 Seats): transcosmos Thailand's dedication to professional management practices by introducing digitalization technologies such as Data Visualization to reduce cost, improve operational efficiency and provide the best possible customer experience has been recognized at the highest level, positioning the company as a true leader in the industry.

Bronze - The Best Customer Satisfaction Contact Center (Over 100 Seats): transcosmos Thailand's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction through the concept of "Banso" partnership model has earned it a well-deserved bronze award, demonstrating its determination to deliver outstanding service and long-term commitment to clients.

Bronze - The Best Workflow Contact Center (Over 100 Seats): The company's efficient workflow processes have been acknowledged with a bronze award, emphasizing its dedication to streamlining operations and delivering top-notch service through utilization of concepts such as PDCA and internal Business Process Improvement (BPI).

Bronze - The Best Social Media Contact Center (Over 100 Seats): transcosmos Thailand's proficiency in managing customer interactions on social media platforms has been recognized with a bronze award, highlighting its prowess in the digital landscape. Through the Social Analysis service in combination with Contact Center & Digital Marketing operation provided by transcosmos Thailand, clients were able to create a seamless operation that utilizes social media data from consumers to optimize their marketing plan & contact center service.

These accolades underscore transcosmos Thailand's relentless pursuit of operational excellence, DX, and unwavering dedication to create the best customer experience.

transcosmos Thailand extends its gratitude to the TCCTA Contact Center Awards 2023 for this recognition and looks forward to continuing its journey of providing exceptional customer service and being the Global Digital Transformation Partner for clients.

About transcosmos Thailand:

transcosmos Thailand is a leading provider of outsourcing services & solutions, offering a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on operational excellence, digital transformation, and customer experience, transcosmos Thailand continues to set industry benchmarks and aims to be the leading Global Digital Transformation Partner.

For more information about transcosmos Thailand, please visit https://www.trans-cosmos.co.th/.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.