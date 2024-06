transcosmos wins 2024 Premier Partner certification, the highest status under the Google Partners Program

To become a Premier Partner, companies need to meet 3 requirement categories - Performance, Spend, and Certifications - and be in the top 3% of participating companies within a given country. Post this

About 2024 Premier Partner

The Premier Partner, an award transcosmos received, is the highest status under the Google Partners Program. To become a Premier Partner, companies need to meet 3 requirement categories - Performance, Spend, and Certifications - and be in the top 3% of participating companies within a given country. The top 3 performers are determined by the factors including, but not limited to:

Existing client growth: Ability of partners to grow their existing clients. New client growth: Ability of partners to acquire new clients. Client retention: Demonstrated ability to sustain client business. Product diversification: Demonstrated investment in product mix beyond Search. Annual ads spend: Investment in Google Ads or Google Marketing Platform.

(Reference: https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/9702452)

[2024 Google Partners: transcosmos inc. profile]https://www.google.com/partners/agency?id=2085789011

transcosmos will continue to work closely with Google, and help a broad range of clients grow their businesses with the power of Google Ads.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

