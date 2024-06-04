transcosmos wins 2024 Premier Partner certification, the highest status under the Google Partners Program

Helps clients grow business through Google ads
TOKYO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos is delighted to announce that the company was recognized as a 2024 Google Premier Partner, the highest status only for the top 3% of participating companies within a given country, on May 3rd, 2024.
About Google Partners Program
The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. The Google Partners program offers three tiers of participation - Member, Partner, and Premier Partner - each with its own comprehensive set of benefits and opportunities to further deepen relationships with Google. The program offers thousands of partners strategic benefits focused on education and insights, access and support, and recognition and rewards. Its mission is to empower these companies through innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients get the most out of their Google Ads campaigns. (Reference: https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/9029203)
About 2024 Premier Partner
The Premier Partner, an award transcosmos received, is the highest status under the Google Partners Program. To become a Premier Partner, companies need to meet 3 requirement categories - Performance, Spend, and Certifications - and be in the top 3% of participating companies within a given country. The top 3 performers are determined by the factors including, but not limited to:
- Existing client growth: Ability of partners to grow their existing clients.
- New client growth: Ability of partners to acquire new clients.
- Client retention: Demonstrated ability to sustain client business.
- Product diversification: Demonstrated investment in product mix beyond Search.
- Annual ads spend: Investment in Google Ads or Google Marketing Platform.
(Reference: https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/9702452)
[2024 Google Partners: transcosmos inc. profile]https://www.google.com/partners/agency?id=2085789011
transcosmos will continue to work closely with Google, and help a broad range of clients grow their businesses with the power of Google Ads.
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
SOURCE transcosmos inc.
Share this article