transcosmos wins Advanced Partner award under X Ads Agency Certification Program

Among all certified advertising agencies, X Corp. Japan K.K. recognizes and rewards advertising companies and agencies that have achieved remarkable sales and operational performance as well as highly trustworthy advertising performance and marketing support services. Post this

This year, transcosmos received an Advance Partner award, highly recognized for maximizing the performance of X Ads for clients' marketing activities, thereby helping them grow their business. The award marks the fifth consecutive year of winning an X Ads Agency Certification Program since the launch of the program.

To help clients succeed with their marketing activities, transcosmos will continue to strengthen its ties with X Corp. Japan K.K. while making the most of its proven know-how in operating X Ads.

