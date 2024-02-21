transcosmos wins B-score in CDP's Climate Change Assessment 2023

transcosmos has been driving initiatives toward CO2 emissions reduction and TCFD-aligned disclosures. In March 2023, transcosmos disclosed its climate-related information aligned with the TCFD recommendations, and submitted a commitment letter to the SBTi in January 2024. Post this

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with 746 financial institutions with over $135 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Each year, CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies and cities based on their journey through disclosure towards environmental leadership on eight levels (A, A-, B, B-, C, C-, D, D-).

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on ESG criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Under the fundamental sustainability policy, transcosmos has been driving its SDGs initiatives in line with its roadmap. Not only declaring its support for the TCFD's recommendations and disclosing TCFD-aligned climate-related financial information, transcosmos is also taking action to address climate-related challenges by calculating and disclosing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Recognized for such actions, transcosmos has now been named on CDP's B list.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

