transcosmos wins Certified Partner award under CAPiCO certified partner program by YRGLM

CAPiCO by YRGLM is a conversion API tool that accurately tracks conversions on each advertising media, as well as optimizes machine learning modes used for ad delivery. Today, CAPiCO supports five leading media—Google, Yahoo, LINE, Meta, and TikTok. Post this

Just by setting up an ITP (Intelligent Tracing Prevention)-compliant program—CAPiCO's unique system—brands can track conversions without the limits set by cookie regulations. What's more, the ITP-compliant program supplements lost conversion data as well as prevents a drop in advertising performance due to a reduction in data volume for machine learning, thereby enabling brands to promote the automated optimization of media operations.

transcosmos has been promoting CAPiCO deployment since its release in August 2023, and has continued to utilize the tool to help clients grow their business and enhance marketing operations and performance.

CAPiCO Certified Partner program certifies advertising agencies that promote CAPiCO implementation as its official partners. Being recognized for its performance to date, YRGLM named transcosmos a CAPiCO Certified Partner, making transcosmos one of the only four certified partners among numerous advertising agencies.

For more information about CAPiCO, visit here (no translation available): https://www.capi-co.net/

Making the most of its proven performance while keeping up-to-date with the latest insights into cookie compliance, transcosmos will continue to present each client with the optimum measures that ensure cookie compliance. At the same time, transcosmos will further assist clients' marketing activities with a solid partnership with YRGLM.

