transcosmos wins Jury Prize for its research presentation at the 30th Annual Meeting of the Association for Natural Language Processing (NPL2024)

Presents a research paper on the topic of AI-powered contact center operations
TOKYO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that on April 1, 2024, the company presented its research paper at the 30th Annual Meeting of the Association for Natural Language Processing (NLP2024) held from March 11th to 15th, 2024, and successfully received a Jury Award. transcosmos made the presentation in collaboration with Machine Learning Solutions (MLS), its group company specializing in providing technical support and consulting services in the field of machine learning. Among 567 eligible papers, the Jury Prize was awarded to 26 papers, based on the assessment in terms of the efficacy and potential of the research.
NLP2024 Award winners list (no translation available) https://www.anlp.jp/nlp2024/award.html
■About the research paper (no translation available: https://anlp.jp/proceedings/annual_meeting/2024/pdf_dir/P5-23.pdf)
Title: Co-creating contact center dialogue data - collaboration of humans and language models
Authors: Takumi Ito, Kaori Abe, Masatoshi Hidaka (MLS), Kenichi Noda, Yuichi Iwasa (transcosmos)
Abstract: Despite the importance of natural language processing for automating and streamlining customer service operations at contact centers, available data for research purposes is limited due to data privacy, copyright, etc. We conducted research to create knowledge and dialogue data that is necessary when responding to user inquiries received, assuming a home appliance manufacture. In the research, we examined the feasibility of collaboration between humans and large language models to co-create data, with a particular focus on the effectiveness of this approach as well as the feasibility of collecting data on an ongoing basis for practical use. We have created 461 knowledge and 2,308 dialogue pieces of data to validate the approach.
■About the Association for Natural Language Processing
The Association for Natural Language Processing was established on April 1, 1994, as a place for presenting language processing research findings in Japan as well as a venue for international academic exchanges. The 30th Annual Meeting of the Association for Natural Language Processing (NLP2024) is an annual academic conference held by the association. This year, under the theme - creating a future prompted by 30 years of experience - experts from diverse fields presented their papers and exchanged views through tutorials, sessions, workshops and reception.
The Association of Natural Language Processing: https://www.anlp.jp/en/index.html
The 30th Annual Meeting of Association of Natural Language Processing (NLP2024) (no translation available): https://www.anlp.jp/nlp2024/
Annual Meeting Program (no translation available): https://anlp.jp/proceedings/annual_meeting/2024/
transcosmos has always been committed to helping clients optimize customer touchpoints and streamline operations over the years. To that end, the company continued to analyze FAQ knowledge and customer dialogue data, developed technologies for utilizing data and AI, and conducted research on large language models (LLM), building on its long-built record in contact center and digital marketing operations. With the aim of helping clients solve their challenges and transform businesses, transcosmos will continue to develop solutions and services powered by cutting-edge technologies and expertise gained through on-site experience.
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
SOURCE transcosmos inc.
Share this article