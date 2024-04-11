transcosmos wins Jury Prize for its research presentation at the 30th Annual Meeting of the Association for Natural Language Processing (NPL2024)

With the aim of helping clients solve their challenges and transform businesses, transcosmos will continue to develop solutions and services powered by cutting-edge technologies and expertise gained through on-site experience. Post this

■About the Association for Natural Language Processing

The Association for Natural Language Processing was established on April 1, 1994, as a place for presenting language processing research findings in Japan as well as a venue for international academic exchanges. The 30th Annual Meeting of the Association for Natural Language Processing (NLP2024) is an annual academic conference held by the association. This year, under the theme - creating a future prompted by 30 years of experience - experts from diverse fields presented their papers and exchanged views through tutorials, sessions, workshops and reception.

The Association of Natural Language Processing: https://www.anlp.jp/en/index.html

The 30th Annual Meeting of Association of Natural Language Processing (NLP2024) (no translation available): https://www.anlp.jp/nlp2024/

Annual Meeting Program (no translation available): https://anlp.jp/proceedings/annual_meeting/2024/

transcosmos has always been committed to helping clients optimize customer touchpoints and streamline operations over the years. To that end, the company continued to analyze FAQ knowledge and customer dialogue data, developed technologies for utilizing data and AI, and conducted research on large language models (LLM), building on its long-built record in contact center and digital marketing operations. With the aim of helping clients solve their challenges and transform businesses, transcosmos will continue to develop solutions and services powered by cutting-edge technologies and expertise gained through on-site experience.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

