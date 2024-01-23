transcosmos wins Silver Award in the Contact Center Asia Pacific Awards 2023 for its successful business operations in Thailand

This prestigious recognition at the CC APAC Awards 2023 further cements transcosmos Thailand's position as a frontrunner in the contact center industry. Post this

Prior to this, transcosmos Thailand has also achieved remarkable success at the TCCTA Contact Center Awards 2023, hosted by Thai Contact Center Trade Association (TCCTA), securing four awards. The Silver Award in this esteemed CC APAC Awards 2023 is a testament to the company's ability to elevate business impacts through multifaceted growth strategies.

transcosmos remains resolute in pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and consistently delivering exceptional value to its clients. This prestigious recognition at the CC APAC Awards 2023 further cements transcosmos Thailand's position as a frontrunner in the contact center industry. In 2024, transcosmos Thailand will remain dedicated to exceeding expectations and serving as a reliable partner in its clients' transformative journey.

transcosmos established transcosmos Thailand in 2008. Since then, the company has been offering customer experience (CX) solutions including contact center services and e-commerce one-stop services for the Thailand local market. Not only supporting clients in Thailand, transcosmos Thailand also helps companies that plan to expand into Thailand from Japan and other countries.

About Contact Center Asia Pacific Awards

The Contact Center Asia Pacific Awards (CC-APAC Awards) held by the Contact Center Associations of Asia Pacific (CC APAC) are an annual contest that brings together the best contact center practitioners from various countries in the Asia Pacific. The purpose is to enhance services and customer experiences offered by companies in the Asia Pacific region through the sharing of knowledge, innovation, and practices among fellow leading companies in the region. https://cc-apac.org/

About transcosmos Thailand

transcosmos Thailand is a leading provider of outsourcing services & solutions, offering a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on operational excellence, digital transformation, and customer experience, transcosmos Thailand continues to set industry benchmarks and aims to be the leading Global Digital Transformation Partner.

For more information about transcosmos Thailand, please visit https://www.trans-cosmos.co.th/.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

