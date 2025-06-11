transcosmos wins Smart Customer Service Solution Award at CTI Gold Innovation Award for the second consecutive year

Building on its expertise, helps promote digitization and smartization in the contact center industry
TOKYO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that on April 10, 2025, the company received a Smart Customer Service Solution Award at the 2025 China Call Center and Business Communication Annual Conference held in Beijing, China, highly recognized for its advanced technologies and success cases achieved in the smart customer services category. This marks the second consecutive year that the company has received the award after 2024.
The Gold Innovation Award is one of the most prestigious award program in China's call center and business communication market. The review board that consists of program organizers and other influential institutions assesses and recognizes companies that made significant achievement in terms of product innovation, technological breakthroughs and solution development. Highly recognized for its exceptional initiatives in technological breakthrough initiatives, transcosmos was selected from among various top-tier companies, and won the Smart Customer Service Solution Award for the second consecutive year. The award is a testament to transcosmos's achievement in constantly promoting innovation in the customer services market, and reaffirms its position as a leader in promoting digitization and smartization in the contact center industry.
As large language models and AI technologies evolve rapidly, it is critical for companies to optimize costs and streamline business processes at contact centers through digitization and smartization. Against this backdrop, transcosmos delivers a range of proprietary developed solutions including the omnichannel contact center platform "transCXLink", the generative AI-powered chatbot "trans-AI Chat" and the data intelligence solution "trans-Marketing BI". With these solutions, transcosmos helps businesses achieve digital transformation at their contact centers, thereby optimizing business processes, reducing operational costs, enhancing CX, and creating revenue-generating opportunities.
Through technological innovations, transcosmos will continue to deliver advanced, effective customer service solutions to clients and lead the contact center industry in enhancing the level of technologies and services.
■transcosmos history in China
transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
