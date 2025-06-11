transcosmos wins Smart Customer Service Solution Award at CTI Gold Innovation Award for the second consecutive year

transcosmos delivers a range of proprietary developed solutions including the omnichannel contact center platform "transCXLink", the generative AI-powered chatbot "trans-AI Chat" and the data intelligence solution "trans-Marketing BI". Post this

As large language models and AI technologies evolve rapidly, it is critical for companies to optimize costs and streamline business processes at contact centers through digitization and smartization. Against this backdrop, transcosmos delivers a range of proprietary developed solutions including the omnichannel contact center platform "transCXLink", the generative AI-powered chatbot "trans-AI Chat" and the data intelligence solution "trans-Marketing BI". With these solutions, transcosmos helps businesses achieve digital transformation at their contact centers, thereby optimizing business processes, reducing operational costs, enhancing CX, and creating revenue-generating opportunities.

Through technological innovations, transcosmos will continue to deliver advanced, effective customer service solutions to clients and lead the contact center industry in enhancing the level of technologies and services.

■transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.