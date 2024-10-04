transcosmos wins two awards at The Best Contact Center Indonesia 2024

Ardi Sudarto, Vice President Director of transcosmos Indonesia, said, "Both awards reflect our dedication to always delivering the best, both for our employees and clients. We hope this achievement serves as motivation for the entire team to continue innovating and improving service quality." Post this

In the Contact Center Operations category, transcosmos presented a case study on the implementation of AI and automation solutions. With the solution, transcosmos has successfully reduced traffic to agents by up to 41.5%, thereby improving supervisor's efficiency by 22.6%, and lowering operational costs by 30%. It also positively impacted the customer experience, decreasing detractor scores in the speed of service category of NPS by more than 5%.

In the Employee Engagement category, transcosmos showcased its strategic approach to fostering a company culture focused on employee development. Its unique training programs as well as initiatives to enhance employee engagement and internal communication were key elements recognized by the judges. Through these initiatives, transcosmos has successfully created a work environment that supports employee well-being and productivity.

Andi Anugrah, Chairman of the Indonesia Contact Center Association, said, "transcosmos was awarded platinum in the Contact Center Operations category because the company successfully combined operational excellence with the implementation of cutting-edge, relevant technology that has significantly impacted operations processes. In the Employee Engagement category, transcosmos demonstrated that the company is capable of creating a work environment that actively engages employees and ensures that employees feel valued in achieving the company's goals."

Ardi Sudarto, Vice President Director of transcosmos Indonesia, said, "These two awards reinforce transcosmos's commitment to two key pillars, people & technology. transcosmos's focus on sustainable employee development and continuous efforts to improve service quality through technological advancement have been the key factors in securing these awards. Both awards reflect our dedication to always delivering the best, both for our employees and clients. We hope this achievement serves as motivation for the entire team to continue innovating and improving service quality."

transcosmos entered the Indonesian market in 2013. Since then, the company has been operating within the realms of digital business services and customer experience. With over 4,300 employees spread across three locations in Indonesia-Jakarta, Semarang, and Yogyakarta. transcosmos has garnered trust from a diverse clientele spanning multiple industries such as e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, banking, and insurance. transcosmos offers a wide range of services including contact center support, digital marketing, e-commerce assistance, data entry, IT support, and more, making it a reliable partner for businesses seeking comprehensive solutions.

