transcosmos Xi'an Center in China becomes a certified Job Training Center

transcosmos has established industry-academia partnerships, on-the-job training for interns and employment support for people with disabilities at its operation centers across China, promoting active collaboration between businesses and local communities for mutual prosperity and progress. Post this

transcosmos Xi'an Center has been offering training programs for new graduates and young adults, actively acting on the Chinese government's call for introducing on-site training and internship programs. After going through a set of evaluation processes including document review, on-site observation, and qualification screening, Xi'an center successfully received the approval to become a certified job training center. Now, to help new graduates and other young adults enhance their business skills as well as create job opportunities, transcosmos will initially offer more than 50 internships.

transcosmos has established industry-academia partnerships, on-the-job training for interns and employment support for people with disabilities at its operation centers across China, promoting active collaboration between businesses and local communities for mutual prosperity and progress. As its Xi'an Center is now approved as a certified job training center, transcosmos will further support the Xi'an local government in addressing employment challenges for new graduates and young generations as a whole.

Since its launch in December 2017, Xi'an Center has been on a growth trajectory, both in terms of staff and business scale. Today, the center has more than 700 workstations and is well equipped with training rooms, meeting rooms, staff lounges, a gym area and more. Xi'an Center's technical support contact center services empower the world's most valuable brands in various industries, including the internet, 3C (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), drone, digital architecture, and new energy vehicles.

Address: Building B, Ascendas Innovation Towers, High-Tech Industries Development Zone, Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China

Business: Technical support services contact center

Services: Inbound and outbound calls, online chat, AI assistance, etc.

transcosmos will continue to expand and grow its business process outsourcing (BPO) business across China, while creating many more local employment opportunities to help local communities prosper together.

■transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 23 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.