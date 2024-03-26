transcosmos's 2 centers in Okinawa become certified Umanchu Public Aid Stations

Highly recognized for the number of employees who can serve as a first-aider as well as for preparing AEDs and first-aid kits at the centers, Naha city certified the two center locations as Umanchu Public Aid Stations. Post this

Naha city has been running the Umanchu Public Aid Station Certification Program since September 2012. The program is designed to establish a city-wide system to save as many lives as possible using automated external defibrillators (AEDs) placed in certified Umanchu Public Aid Stations. With this system in place, people nearby can try and save the life of a person who has a cardiac arrest. Naha city aims to enhance the survival rate through first aid activities, making the most of certified offices and other public locations, thereby creating a safe and secure environment for its citizens as well as for tourists. As of March 1, 2024, nine business offices and other public locations in the city have been certified as Umanchu Public Aid Stations.

transcosmos has conducted its own comprehensive disaster drill as well as separate training on firefighting, reporting and evacuation at its own CX Square Naha building with the support of the fire department. In addition, all nursery teachers at kiitos, a non-registered nursery located in the CX Square Naha, have gone through first-aid training sessions. As some employees have already become certified first-aid instructors, transcosmos is now qualified to hold training courses within its business locations. In the fiscal year 2023, the company held Standard First Aid Course Ⅰ (3-hours) for six times in total, and 54 members completed the course. Highly recognized for the number of employees who can serve as a first-aider as well as for preparing AEDs and first-aid kits at the centers, Naha city certified the two center locations as Umanchu Public Aid Stations.

With a goal to expand its center network to include local areas, transcosmos opened MCM Center Okinawa, its first operations base in Okinawa prefecture in June 1999, choosing the prefecture for its great hospitality and a pool of young talent. This year marks the 25th anniversary since transcosmos entered into the prefecture. Today, transcosmos offers a diverse range of services including contact centers, digital marketing, and business process outsourcing (BPO) with approximately 5,000 employees across nine centers in Okinawa.

transcosmos was certified as an Okinawa Prefecture Best Work-Life Balance Company in February 2011, and became a certified Okinawa SDGs Partner Company in March 2020. transcosmos has been engaging in community activities including blood donation, community cleanup, Okinawa rail protection, support for the Coral Restoration Foundation, donation to help rebuild Okinawa's Shuri Castle that had burned down, tree planting at Yaese-cho sports tourism exchange facility.

transcosmos will continue to contribute to society in creating safe and secure offices and communities while carrying out responsible business.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.