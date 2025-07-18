transcosmos's South Korean client, TongYang Life Insurance certifies as Excellent Call Center

transcosmos has continuously been improving the quality of customer support services based on its long client relationship with TongYang Life Insurance, and achieving significant outcomes in terms of customer touchpoint management. Post this

transcosmos was entrusted with TongYang Life Insurance's call center business in South Korea in January, 2007. Since then, transcosmos has been gradually expanding the scope of business, and now serves the client with 210 workstations. Managing core operations of TongYang Life Insurance's call center, including customer support and monitoring of new insurance product contracts, transcosmos has been maintaining a stable relationship with the client for 18 years.

transcosmos has continuously been improving the quality of customer support services based on its long client relationship with TongYang Life Insurance, and achieving significant outcomes in terms of customer touchpoint management. Specifically, TongYang Life Insurance's call center has been scoring above industry averages across all key evaluation items from customer greetings, call network environment, service attitudes, and operations for four quarterly mystery shopper surveys conducted from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 to the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating its excellent capabilities in customer services.

Building on the partnership with TongYang Life Insurance, transcosmos will continue to offer stable and reliable customer support services for their customers.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.