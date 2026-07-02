Transcure Launches Dedicated Neurology Billing Division to Support Specialty Revenue Cycle Operations

Transcure expands its specialty RCM services with a dedicated neurology billing division focused on coding accuracy, reimbursement, and claim efficiency.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transcure announced the launch of a dedicated neurology billing division, expanding its specialty-focused neurology billing services within its broader revenue cycle management operations. The division is structured around the distinct coding, documentation, and reimbursement requirements associated with neurology practices, including neurodiagnostic testing, procedural services, and high-cost therapeutic management.

The neurology billing division is organized to support the procedural and diagnostic complexity common to neurology revenue cycles. This includes specialty-trained coders assigned to electromyography and nerve conduction studies (EMG/NCS), electroencephalography (EEG), evoked potentials, chemodenervation procedures, and prolonged service reporting. The division is also structured to support prior authorization workflows for infusion therapies and high-cost neurology therapeutics, areas frequently associated with claim delays and reimbursement variability.

Ali Nadeem, CEO of Transcure, stated that the establishment of a dedicated neurology billing division reflects an operational focus on aligning specialty-specific coding expertise with the documentation and reimbursement requirements of neurology practices.

Faran Ali, VP of Growth at Transcure, stated that the neurology division supports closer coordination between coding teams, clinical documentation, and payer requirements across claim preparation, submission, and follow-up stages specific to neurology reimbursement.

The launch of the neurology billing division is associated with structured operational objectives, including improved coding accuracy for neurodiagnostic procedures, reduced denial volumes related to medical necessity and unit reporting, and more consistent prior authorization management for high-cost therapies. These objectives are supported by specialty-aligned workflow design and continuous claim validation across billing cycles.

About Transcure: Transcure operates within medical billing and revenue cycle management services with a focus on structured workflow design and technology-supported billing processes. The company provides end-to-end RCM services across healthcare practices in the United States, integrating automated systems with professional billing teams to support revenue cycle operations.

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SOURCE Transcure