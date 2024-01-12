TRANSEARCH, Executive Search Expands Automotive Practice

TRANSEARCH, International grows its automotive industry executive search practice in Greater China by adding consultants in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong.
DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Executive Search Firm, TRANSEARCH, International has expanded its already formidable automotive practice, by adding to its Greater China arsenal. This comes by way of acquiring Asia-net, adding an of office in Mainland China, as well as adding consultants to the Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai offices. TRANSEARCH currently is about the 8th largest retained firm in the world, depending on the reference, and is the only top ten firm with a Detroit based automotive practice.
The move welcomes Donald Hsu back to the Hong Kong office, along with veterans Mark Geary and Brant Burke. In Mainland China, Shelley Zhou and Sandy Liao join as proven managing partners in Shanghai and Guangzhou respectively. Mark Thibodeau leads the global automotive practice for the firm and is a 30 year veteran of the profession.
"This is key for executing our global strategy and will bolster our capabilities and capacity in the region. We have always been very strong in every other region in the world, the Americas, EMEA, Asia, and Australia. We lost a partner in Greater China during COVID and this doesn't just get us back to where we were, but propels us to a new level there," Thibodeau said. He is very pleased with the move and went on to say, "This isn't about putting experienced people in the roles, it's about now having the very best of the best in place. We can now handle any search, anywhere in the world, for any global manufacturer."
Thibodeau also said that the global search consultant expertise coupled with TRANSEARCH's methodology for ensuring 5 areas of fit developed by in-house psychologist, Dr. John Burdett, makes the firm unbeatable in terms of deliverables.
