Transfon Launches GenDiscover, an On-Site AI Agent Platform for Digital Publishers

Publishers are being squeezed between AI assistants that summarize their work and a display ad market under structural pressure, GenDiscover flips that dynamic. Post this

"Publishers are being squeezed between AI assistants that summarize their work and a display ad market under structural pressure," said Bruce Dou, Director, Transfon. "GenDiscover flips that dynamic. The same AI that has been pulling readers off publisher sites becomes the engine that keeps them there longer — and monetizes every conversation."

Three AI agents, one on-site deployment

AI Chat. Readers hold conversations grounded in the publisher's own articles. The agent answers questions from the publisher's content library, links back to full articles, and guides readers into related topics. Each session serves conversational ads matched to real-time intent.

AI Search. Replaces keyword-based site search with natural-language understanding. A reader who types "what happened with the merger" gets a direct, sourced answer — not 50 keyword matches.

AI Discover. AI-powered recommendations that learn reader preferences in real time. Publishers running AI Discover are seeing readers engage with 3x more articles per session compared with static "related articles" modules.

Conversational ads: a new, higher-yield format

GenDiscover introduces conversational ads, an LLM-native ad format in which sponsored content surfaces naturally within AI chat sessions, matched to what the reader is actively asking about. Early deployments are generating materially higher yield than comparable display inventory:

In-context placement — ads appear inside the flow of a reader's questions, not in sidebars that readers ignore

Intent-based targeting — placements match the active query, not historical browsing

Cookieless by design — targeting uses conversation context, with no third-party tracking

Additive revenue — conversational ads run alongside existing display placements, not instead of them

Publishers join through a revenue-share model with zero upfront cost.

Content stays with the publisher

GenDiscover is not a syndication platform. The agents run on the publisher's domain. Publishers retain the audience, the first-party data, and the SEO benefit of deeper engagement.

Availability

GenDiscover is available now to selected digital publishers. Transfon works hands-on with each partner to deploy, tune, and grow revenue — this is not a self-serve banner network. Publishers can apply at publisher.gendiscover.com or learn more at gendiscover.com.

About Transfon

Transfon builds the end-to-end technology stack for digital publishers — helping them stay compliant, grow first-party audiences, optimize ad revenue, and now monetize the AI-driven web. The product suite includes UniConsent (leading consent management platform), UniSignIn (first-party audience growth), PubPerf (performance and revenue analytics), BiddingStack (header bidding for web and apps), and GenDiscover (LLM-native advertising and AI agents). Learn more at transfon.com.

Media Contact

Bruce Dou, Transfon Ltd, 44 134678278, [email protected]

SOURCE Transfon Ltd