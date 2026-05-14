Transfon Launches GenDiscover, an On-Site AI Agent Platform for Digital Publishers

Transfon is launching GenDiscover, an on-site AI agent platform for digital publishers. It deploys three agents — Chat (conversational answers grounded in the publisher's articles), Search (natural-language site search replacing keyword matching), and Discover (real-time content recommendations) — that run on the publisher's own domain.
LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transfon announced the launch of GenDiscover, an on-site AI agent platform for digital publishers. GenDiscover embeds three agents — Chat, Search, and Discover — directly on publisher websites, deepening reader engagement and opening a new revenue channel through conversational ads and LLM-native ad formats.
As generative AI redirects audiences away from publisher sites and accelerates the decline of traditional display revenue, GenDiscover gives digital publishers a way to put AI to work on their own domains — keeping the traffic, the first-party audience data, and the SEO equity of longer sessions, while opening a new revenue channel that grows as conversational usage grows.
"Publishers are being squeezed between AI assistants that summarize their work and a display ad market under structural pressure," said Bruce Dou, Director, Transfon. "GenDiscover flips that dynamic. The same AI that has been pulling readers off publisher sites becomes the engine that keeps them there longer — and monetizes every conversation."
Three AI agents, one on-site deployment
AI Chat. Readers hold conversations grounded in the publisher's own articles. The agent answers questions from the publisher's content library, links back to full articles, and guides readers into related topics. Each session serves conversational ads matched to real-time intent.
AI Search. Replaces keyword-based site search with natural-language understanding. A reader who types "what happened with the merger" gets a direct, sourced answer — not 50 keyword matches.
AI Discover. AI-powered recommendations that learn reader preferences in real time. Publishers running AI Discover are seeing readers engage with 3x more articles per session compared with static "related articles" modules.
Conversational ads: a new, higher-yield format
GenDiscover introduces conversational ads, an LLM-native ad format in which sponsored content surfaces naturally within AI chat sessions, matched to what the reader is actively asking about. Early deployments are generating materially higher yield than comparable display inventory:
- In-context placement — ads appear inside the flow of a reader's questions, not in sidebars that readers ignore
- Intent-based targeting — placements match the active query, not historical browsing
- Cookieless by design — targeting uses conversation context, with no third-party tracking
- Additive revenue — conversational ads run alongside existing display placements, not instead of them
Publishers join through a revenue-share model with zero upfront cost.
Content stays with the publisher
GenDiscover is not a syndication platform. The agents run on the publisher's domain. Publishers retain the audience, the first-party data, and the SEO benefit of deeper engagement.
Availability
GenDiscover is available now to selected digital publishers. Transfon works hands-on with each partner to deploy, tune, and grow revenue — this is not a self-serve banner network. Publishers can apply at publisher.gendiscover.com or learn more at gendiscover.com.
About Transfon
Transfon builds the end-to-end technology stack for digital publishers — helping them stay compliant, grow first-party audiences, optimize ad revenue, and now monetize the AI-driven web. The product suite includes UniConsent (leading consent management platform), UniSignIn (first-party audience growth), PubPerf (performance and revenue analytics), BiddingStack (header bidding for web and apps), and GenDiscover (LLM-native advertising and AI agents). Learn more at transfon.com.
Media Contact
Bruce Dou, Transfon Ltd, 44 134678278, [email protected]
SOURCE Transfon Ltd
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