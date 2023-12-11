Transform Any Spectrophotometer with FireflySci's Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit

This kit is a great way to get the same results as a drop-based spectrophotometer without the hefty price tag. Post this

Investing in cutting-edge research tools often implies a significant financial burden. However, with FireflySci's Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit, this is no longer the case. Clients no longer need to purchase costly high-end drop-based spectrophotometers. The FFS conversion kit seamlessly transforms any spectrophotometer into a nano-sized spectrophotometer, capable of delivering the same high-quality results. This innovation ensures that research continues unabated, without the need for expensive equipment upgrades. By choosing FireflySci's Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit, people can embrace cost-effective, efficient, and reliable solutions for their drop-based research needs.

"We are excited to offer this innovative product to our customers," said FireflySci CEO, Sim W. "This kit is a great way to get the same results as a drop-based spectrophotometer without the hefty price tag."

The Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit includes a 12.5 x 12.5 micro focus adapter that fits into any standard spectrophotometer cuvette mount, a UV Quartz micro sample chamber to inject a sample in, spacers to adjust the adapter to the proper Z-Dimension, and cleaning swabs.

The Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit is designed for ease of use, making the process of transforming any spectrophotometer into a nano-sized spectrophotometer straightforward and hassle-free. Every scientist knows how critical time is and FireflySci designed the Micro Focus Cell to be the easiest and fastest way to convert any spectrophotometer into a micro-drop machine.

The Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit is incredibly versatile and capable of accommodating a broad spectrum of sample types. This includes complex biological samples such as proteins and DNA. This capability is made possible due to the UV Quartz micro sample chamber, which is carefully designed to maintain the integrity of sensitive samples. Researchers can inject the protein or DNA sample into the chamber with minimal sample preparation, ensuring that the sample remains undisturbed and accurate readings are obtained.

FireflySci is committed to providing customers with the best products and services. With the Micro Focus Cell Conversion Kit, users can now get the same results as a $10,000 drop-based spectrophotometer for a fraction of the price.

