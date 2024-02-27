Transform Customer Engagement with NextGen Above-Brand Capabilities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how commercial teams are investing in above-brand strategies and capabilities to better engage with payers and providers. Attendees will learn how real-world data can be effectively harnessed to identify targeted opportunities for above-brand engagement, demonstrate differentiated value and highlight the impact of societal determinants of health (SDOH) on patient health.
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an innovative webinar exploring real-world data analytics in life sciences initiatives, engaging with stakeholders effectively and demonstrating differentiated value in shifting healthcare landscapes. As the healthcare ecosystem continues to shift its focus from volume to value, life sciences organizations are uniquely positioned to advance healthcare quality and outcomes by demonstrating the benefits their medicines bring to customers across the ecosystem.
By combining the industry's largest primary source claims dataset — Inovalon real-world data — with innovative analytics strategies, life sciences organizations can understand patient populations across clinical, economic and social risk factors better and effectively partner with payers and providers to improve population health outcomes via above-brand initiatives.
Join Mark Rodgers, Associate Vice President of Commercial Analytics, Inovalon, as he shares strategies and tools to meaningfully engage with customers above the brand, identify opportunities to improve health outcomes and demonstrate differentiated value.
Join the live webinar on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 2pm EDT (6pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transform Customer Engagement with NextGen Above-Brand Capabilities.
