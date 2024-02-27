Transform Customer Engagement with NextGen Above-Brand Capabilities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As the healthcare ecosystem continues to shift its focus from volume to value, life sciences organizations are uniquely positioned to advance healthcare quality and outcomes by demonstrating the benefits their medicines bring to customers across the ecosystem. Post this

Join Mark Rodgers, Associate Vice President of Commercial Analytics, Inovalon, as he shares strategies and tools to meaningfully engage with customers above the brand, identify opportunities to improve health outcomes and demonstrate differentiated value.

Join the live webinar on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 2pm EDT (6pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transform Customer Engagement with NextGen Above-Brand Capabilities.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks