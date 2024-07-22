Transform Customer Interactions with apg® Customizable Kiosk Floor Stand

The apg® Kiosk Floor Stand is designed to redefine customer service experiences with its unparalleled adaptability and robust construction.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- apg® Solutions LLC, a leading provider of point-of-sale cash management and retail solutions, officially announces the launch of its new Kiosk Floor Stand. Designed with adaptability and user experience in mind, this stand aims to enhance customer service in various business environments.

Unlike most kiosks on the market, the apg® Kiosk Floor Stand offers high customization to meet the unique needs of different businesses. It can function as a POS station, a sign-in kiosk, an information counter, including self-service ordering or any other configuration. Its adaptable size and style make it suitable for settings such as Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), stadiums, and more, addressing the varied needs of dynamic environments.

The kiosk stand accommodates a wide range of devices and peripherals, thanks to its universal VESA mount patterns. Its robust construction, integrated cable routing, and easy lift handle combine functionality and durability with aesthetic appeal. This product supports various touchscreen POS systems, tablets, receipt, label or photo printers, barcode readers, and payment terminals, providing a user-friendly setup for self-service points.

"The apg® Kiosk is a versatile and customizable solution designed to enhance customer service," said Ben Johnson, Sr. Product Manager at apg® Solutions. "Understanding the diverse needs of businesses, we've tailored our kiosk to be both adaptable and robust, ensuring it brings value to any setting, while also designed for accessibility for persons with disabilities."

Key Features of the apg® Kiosk Floor Stand Include:

Freedom to Accommodate the Peripherals of Your Choice: Fully customizable to meet the specific needs of any service environment.

Available in Different Colors: Match your branding and aesthetics preferences.

Integrated Cable Routing and Cord Management: Keeps the setup neat and organized, enhancing the overall customer and user experience.

Robust Heavy-Duty Construction with Easy Lift Handle: Built to last even in high-traffic areas, while offering ease in mobility and positioning. Can be positioned freely or anchored to the floor, catering to various space and security requirements.

Removable Back Panel for Convenient Device Access: Simplifies installation and maintenance, ensuring business operations run smoothly without lengthy downtimes.

Made in the USA : Quick turnaround, no supply chain concerns nor logistical challenges to manage.

About apg® Solutions LLC

apg® Solutions LLC stands at the forefront of innovation in the retail and point-of-sale solutions sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, apg® Solutions designs a range of products that set the standard for building ideal business environments. From cash management solutions to leading-edge retail systems, apg® is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its clients across industries.

For further details on the apg® Kiosk Floor Stand, please visit https://apgsolutions.com/products/kiosk-floor-stand/ or call at 763-571-5000.

