Transform Your Cyber Defense Strategies with Exclusive Access to Top Experts at SANSFIRE 2024

Over the past 25 years, the ISC has been a beacon of vigilance and resilience in the cybersecurity landscape. According to Dr. Johannes Ullrich, the ISC "plays a critical role in monitoring and managing cyber threats." At SANSFIRE 2024, attendees will have the unprecedented opportunity to see the dashboards and information that government agencies rely on every morning to stay ahead of potential threats. This event lets you delve into the intricacies of real-time threat monitoring.

The ISC's impact is vast, with hundreds of sensors and the DShield distributed intrusion detection system collecting and analyzing data to provide early warnings of malicious activities. This collaboration has made the ISC a cornerstone of community-driven defense, continuously adapting to the ever-evolving cyber threats.

The importance of the ISC is echoed by its handlers, who bring a wealth of experience and insight into the event. Guy Bruneau highlights the importance of sharing information with the community, not just through diaries but by making research data available, thus fostering a collaborative approach to cybersecurity. Xavier Mertens values SANSFIRE as a unique opportunity to meet with fellow handlers and readers in person, creating a stronger community bond. Bojan Zdrnja reflects on the ISC as a place where he has learned from some of the most talented individuals in the field, emphasizing the collaborative and educational spirit that has driven the ISC's success over the past 25 years.

The ISC has been instrumental in the careers of many cybersecurity professionals. A SANS.edu Intern shared how the ISC was a foundational experience, teaching them about honeypots, operationalizing Yara, and supporting open source, among other skills. Mertens also recounts feedback from a SANS.edu student who was inspired to deploy similar solutions in their company after attending his presentation. This year, Zdrnja is looking forward to discussing the QUIC protocol and presenting QUICMAP, a new tool for scanning QUIC-enabled services, showcasing the ISC's role in driving innovation and practical solutions in cybersecurity.

Attendees can participate in a live honeypot demonstration and gain hands-on experience detecting and analyzing cyber threats. Plus, there will be Honeypot giveaways! The invited press will receive exclusive interview access with Dr. Ullrich and ISC handlers, offering deep dives into the latest in cybersecurity research and defense strategies.

As part of the continuous celebration of 35 years of SANS, attendees will have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition anniversary tee. Others can also engage with the contest on SANS social media to try to win exclusive SANSFIRE 2024 memorabilia.

SANSFIRE 2024 offers a comprehensive array of hands-on training sessions designed for cybersecurity practitioners and leaders to gain invaluable insights into the ISC's operations and its impact on the cybersecurity industry. The event will also include thought leadership talks and workshops, comprehensive courseware, and the opportunity to earn GIAC certifications and CPE credits. Enhance your skills, network with peers, and learn from the best in the field.

