Transform Your Parent-Child Bond with Butterfly Play's DIR Floortime Parenting Crash Course

At the helm of Butterfly Play is Nechama Woitovich, a seasoned parenting specialist and child development expert with a Master of Science in Education (MSED), Advanced certification in DIR Floortime, and training in Internal Family Systems (IFS). Nechama has spent years empowering parents to foster stronger, more vibrant relationships with their children. Known for her compassionate approach and unmatched expertise, she has helped countless families unlock the joys of meaningful connection.

"The parent-child relationship is the foundation for a child's emotional and developmental growth," says Nechama. "Our crash course will empower parents with strategies to truly see their child, respond to their unique needs, and build an emotional connection that lasts a lifetime."

This 6-week intensive program is designed to meet parents where they are in their relationship with their child—whether they're looking to overcome challenges or further deepen an already strong connection. Each week, participants will explore practical and interactive strategies rooted in the DIR Floortime method, which emphasizes meeting children at their developmental level and encouraging emotional expression and communication.

Key benefits parents can expect include, strengthened emotional bonding, improved communication skills, and tailored parenting strategies for their child since all children are different and need to be connected with in their way.

"The skills and connection-building practices parents gain through the DIR Floortime framework often lead to a more harmonious household," Nechama notes. "The outcomes go beyond just parenting—they transform the entire energy of family life."

Spots for the Butterfly Play Parenting Crash Course are limited to ensure a personalized and hands-on experience for every participant. Interested parents are encouraged to secure their place soon before enrollment closes. The course will begin in February 2025 and will run weekly for six weeks.

For people who would like to learn more, they can visit http://www.butterflyplay.net or call 347-721-1481. Every parent should take this opportunity to build a deeper, stronger relationship with their child and create the kind of connection that will last a lifetime.

Sim Woitovich, Butterfly Play LLC, 347-721-1481, [email protected], www.butterflyplay.net

